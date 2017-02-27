Alice visitors information service tops nation – again

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Tourism Central Australia was recognised with a gold win at the 2016 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards on Friday.

This is the second year that the organisation was awarded in the category of Visitor Information Services. This award recognizes the consistent delivery of high quality and face to face information services to visitors.

We are so proud of winning this award two years in a row! Our whole organisation works to make sure that travellers receive the best travel advice possible.

For the past 12 months, Tourism Central Australia has embarked on a range of new innovations, as well as consistently excelling in ongoing business activities. These include:

• BeTouch implementation at the centre. These are self-service iPads where visitors can book their own tours, accommodation, attractions etc.

• New website to better engage with visitors including the implementation of Google Translate, streamlined booking capabilities and also highly optimised visitor information content.

• Digital Integration Program for members. This program enables our members to have one-on-one sessions and ongoing support with our Digital Integration Coordinator to optimise their products and services through Bookeasy and ATDW.

• Strong marketing campaigns and activities to build on the #RedCentreNT brand.

• Greater industry capacity building and stronger advocacy activities for the tourism industry in Central Australia.

Stephen Schwer

Chief Executive Officer

PHOTO (from left): Chairperson Dale McIver, Susan Silvester (visitors services manager), Paige Nguyen, and CEO Stephen Schwer.