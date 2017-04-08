Town pool problems: No end in sight

The town council expects the major repair works will be needed to rectify defects in the indoor swimming pool.

Skye Price, Director Corporate and Community Services, says the 25 metre pool has sustained significant tile damage.

“As such, it has been necessary to close the pool and seek assessment from independent specialists,” says Ms Price.

“Unfortunately, the geographic location of Alice Springs means that the assessment process has been prolonged, and the repair works have not yet commenced.

“As soon as Council receives conclusive feedback from engineers, we will be releasing information and a timeline of repairs for the general public.”

The council needs to be “rigorous in our approach” to ensure the personal safety, health, wellbeing and enjoyment of users, Me Price says.

“During the interim period, Council has purchased thermal pool covers and new rollers, for the outdoor 50 metre pool.

“We are also working to recommission a boiler to heat the outdoor pool. These measures will extend the outdoor pool season, making it suitable for activities even as the weather cools.”