Protect our icons from fracking: Tourism operators

Territory tourism operators and businesses are launching a “gasfield-free” campaign in Katherine, according to a news release from them today.

They say they wish to “highlight the risks fracking gasfields will have on our vital tourism sector and the iconic regions people love to visit”.

A series of postcards showing icons under threat are being launched to coincide with the start of the tourist season. Local tourism operators and businesses will be displaying the postcards in stores and on tour, says the release.

“Our brand image as an unspoilt destination with clean flowing waterways underpins the strong growth of our industry,” says Petrena Ariston, owner of Top Didj Cultural Tours in Katherine.

“Right now our national parks, waterways, fishing and tourism icons like Uluru, the Mataranka Hot Springs and Roper River are largely surrounded by permits for fracking gasfields.

“Tourists who have witnessed the devastation of unconventional gasfields in Queensland are always telling us: “Make sure it doesn’t happen in the Territory.”

Reg Ramsden, of Remote Educational Tours servicing Watarrka (Kings Canyon) and Uluru says: “Fracking is not compatible with Territory tourism where visitors come to see a pristine environment.

“Our region hosts many unique plants and it’s a very fragile arid landscape; water is critical. If companies start fracking around our national parks they will frack all that up.”

Deb Moore, owner of Mataranka Homestead adjacent to the popular hot springs says: “We know the health of our waterways and beautiful spring country is what brings thousands of tourists to the region. With fracking gasfields across the landscape all that would be gone.”

Rob Woods, owner of Ethical Adventures, says: “Fracking will upset the delicate balance of our hydrology, affecting our hot springs, water holes and recreational fishing. It will impact the biodiversity and abundance of our wildlife.

“Gasfield industrialisation also risks the sense of remoteness and freedom that people love holidaying in the Territory for.”