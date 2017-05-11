Lambley, Gunner slugging it out

It’s media handouts at ten paces for Robyn Lambley, Independent Member for Araluen, and Chief Minister Michael Gunner:

Ms Lambley: Under pressure in Parliament yesterday the Gunner Government resorted to low tactics not seen in the NT Parliament since the former Giles regime.

Question Time was a fiasco with Government members screaming so loud the speakers were inaudible. And later in the evening the Labor Government produced and distributed via Facebook a range of personal and derogatory propaganda aimed at discrediting Members with a different opinion.

Tensions rose when I compared the fair, big spending, big taxing, mature Federal Budget to the kindergarten Budget announced last week by the Gunner Government.

When asked what the Government’s plan was to get the Territory out of $5.5b of debt into surplus, the Government ranks erupted.

Last night in Parliament I asked the Chief Minister to apologise for his offensive press release and political material generated by his office. So much for their promise to lift the tone of Territory politics.

Mr Gunner: Former CLP Treasurer Robyn Lambley have used question time today to express their support for a Federal Budget that is a kick in the guts for every man, woman and child in the Territory.

After last week attacking the Territory budget, which delivered a record $1.75b worth of infrastructure spending for the Territory, both the Opposition Leader and Member for Araluen have made it very clear that they would rather a budget with almost no infrastructure spending for Territorians.

The Member for Araluen referred to the Federal Budget, which delivers not a single dollar for Alice Springs, as “mature,” and “very impressive” – selling out the people Alice Springs, whom she has been elected to represent.