Minister to join juvenile crime community group

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Families Minister and Member for Braitling Dale Wakefield (pictured) has agreed to be a member of a local group being formed to deal with juvenile delinquency, according to Wayne Thompson, who arranged a well-attended public meeting about the issues last Saturday.

He says feedback has included dissatisfaction with some language on the Alice Springs Open Forum page and as a consequence, further public discussion will be in a new Facebook group where comments will be moderated.

“People feel uncomfortable with aggressiveness and threats. The discussion needs to have substance, be smart and civilised, not a talkfest full of red herrings. We need to get things done,” he says.

Mr Thompson (at right), who is the manager of a large bus company in Alice Springs, says he will be a member of the committee, not its head.

Ms Wakefield’s membership will be “pivotal” as will be that of someone representing the Chief Minister’s Department.

Other members will be stakeholders including local Aboriginal elders.

Mr Thompson says he already has a list of interested people which he will not be making public for the time being.