All bulls find buyers at Show sale

2459 bull sale 1By ERWIN CHLANDA

 

All 37 bulls offered for sale at the Show this morning were sold for an average price of just under $5000 with a Poll Hereford topping the auction at $8000.

 

That breed also had the highest number of beasts on offer (11) and scored the highest average price at $5182.

 

They were followed by Angus and Santa Gertrudis (both $5167), Droughtmaster ($5100), Red Angus ($5000) and Charolais ($4000).

 

Buyers came from Stirling, Tieyon, Todd River, Undoolya and Sandover stations, as well as PF & CJ Brown, AW & K Fennell and cash buyers.

 

The selling agents were Territory Rural.

 

 

 

Be Sociable, Share!
Posted: July 8, 2017 at 4:12 pmPost a comment

Post a Comment

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

*
*