All bulls find buyers at Show sale

By ERWIN CHLANDA

All 37 bulls offered for sale at the Show this morning were sold for an average price of just under $5000 with a Poll Hereford topping the auction at $8000.

That breed also had the highest number of beasts on offer (11) and scored the highest average price at $5182.

They were followed by Angus and Santa Gertrudis (both $5167), Droughtmaster ($5100), Red Angus ($5000) and Charolais ($4000).

Buyers came from Stirling, Tieyon, Todd River, Undoolya and Sandover stations, as well as PF & CJ Brown, AW & K Fennell and cash buyers.

The selling agents were Territory Rural.