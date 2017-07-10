House prices for quarter down 5%, units 7%, unit sales up.

The house market during the June quarter showed a slight decrease in the number of house sales from 78 to 76, whilst the number of unit sales increased from 26 to 35, according to long-time local real estate salesman, Doug Fraser, the Managing Director of L J Hooker Alice Springs.

He says the median house price fell from $482,500 to 462,000 and the median unit price dropped from $319,500 to $296,000.

There were 13 house sales over $700,000 with the highest price being $950,000 for a residence in Olive Pink Grove, followed by two sales in Stirling Heights with a property at Irlpme Court selling for $800,000 and another in Mparntwe Drive for $825,000. The highest price paid for a unit was $512,000 for a property in Tmara Mara Circuit.

Araluen and Gillen were the most popular suburbs for houses with 13 sales each, with Araluen and The Gap being the most popular suburbs for units with seven sales each.