Northern Territory Police hold concerns for missing 57-year-old Michael Denon-Ross (pictured).

Senior Sergeant Alex Brennan said Michael, who is on holidays from the UK, was last seen at his hotel in Alice Springs on 8 July.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

described as Caucasian, with very short dark hair, brown eyes, medium build.

“We ask anyone who sights Michael or who has any information to contact police on 131 444,” says Sgt Brennan.

