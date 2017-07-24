Stealth party to mark 50 years of Pine Gap

By ERWIN CHLANDA

OK. This is top secret. Pine Gap is turning 50 and will be celebrating the occasion with a stealth party.

As of course they would.

When? According to Donald Trump’s contacts in Moscow it will be this weekend.

It will be big.

There will be a dinner on Saturday at the Convention Centre and there will be something at the spy base – best guess it will be just outside the gates.

The local A-list of movers and shakers have been invited the the dinner which – according to our sources, well informed as they are, will include Foreign Minister Julie Bishop. Local VIPs will include Minister Dale Wakefield and Councillor Jamie de Brenni.

Not that the Convention Centre will let anything slip: “Unfortunately the details of this weekend’s event are not available for public release,” is what we were told.

According to the Australian head of the base (she introduced herself as Barbara) there will be no media passes.

We’ve raised that issue with the Department of Defence, on 1300 333 362. Can we have the direct line to the media section?

No, that’s classified. I spoke with Sarah – not sure whether with or without an “h” – first names only there as well. Haven’t heard back from her yet.

Maybe we should go direct through Moscow.

Keep it under your hat!

UPDATE 4:45pm

Chansey Paech, the Member of Parliament in which Pine Gap operates, did not score an invitation.

PHOTO by artist Kristian Laemmle-Ruff.