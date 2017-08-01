Steve Brown will not stand

Sitting councillor Steve Brown, who recently announced he would stand in this month’s council election, now says he will not be a candidate.
“After much discussion with Jan [his wife] and family over the weekend it has been decided that I will not run,” says Cr Brown.
“The timing is all wrong for me. Unfortunately health, communication restraints and financial stress have combined to make it all too difficult.
“My apologies to all those who have supported my efforts on Council and in the political arena over some years and elections.
“Consider me on the bench observing for the next few months at least.”
Cr Brown was a CLP candidate for Araluen in the 2016 Territory elections. The seat was won by Independent Robyn Lambley.