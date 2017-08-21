Batchelor Institute in turmoil: Leak

By ERWIN CHLANDA

“We are genuinely trying to ensure appropriate fiscal and operational measures are put in place at Batchelor Institute to protect jobs and its reputation at the same time.”

This is part of a memo from the organiser of the National Tertiary Education Union NT branch, Delia Lawrie, to its members, leaked to the Alice Springs News Online.

It comes after months of speculation about issues relating to Recognition of Prior Leaning (RPL), poor spending policies and job losses – issues stonewalled by both the institute and the union.

The leaked document refers to “a list of concerns” and an “urgent meeting” being sought with Education Minister Eva Lawyer and Treasurer Nicole Manison.

The union is holding a meeting today and there will be further meetings, the memo indicates.

Photo: Students pictured at a graduation ceremony in Alice Springs three years ago.