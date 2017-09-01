Melbourne to Alice in a 1932 Ford for NATS

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Sandra Horne (at right) drove tis little beauty all the way from Melbourne for the Red Centre NATS starting today with a street parade getting under way right now.

Sandra drove the 1932 five window (as opposed to three) Ford Coupe over the 2200 kilometres to be among a couple of thousand people and 800 cars in Blatherskite Park on balmy, sunny winter’s day.

She reckons the vintage car is worth $80,000 not counting the hundreds of hours it took her and her husband to do the job.

A lot more grunt is under the bonnet of this Holden Monaro GTS: Layton Crambrook (at left) fitted her with a 410 cubic inch supercharges Chevrolet motor.

The NATS will run till Sunday with, drags, show n shines, off road jumps, stunts, motorkhana and burn-outs.