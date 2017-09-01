Change on new council: three women, three greens

Two more women have joined Cr Jacinta Price in the Alice Springs Town Council in results just released: they are Marli Banks (below right) and Catherine Satour (left). Both are in the green camp. Ms Satour, although she ran a low-key campaign, was prominent green Jimmy Cocking’s second preference and Ms Banks’s third.

Ms Banks was well-known for her opposition to fracking when she nominated to stand.

The incumbents Jamie de Brenni and Eli Melky have been returned, as expected. They will be joined by Matt Paterson and Glen Auricht.

In order of the number of votes they attracted after distribution of preferences, the councillors are: Jacinta Price, Jimmy Cocking, Jamie de Brenni, Eli Melky, Matt Paterson, Catherine Satour, Marli Banks and Glen Auricht.

THE NUMBERS:

8863 formal votes were cast (down from 9622 in 2012); the quota was calculated at 985. This meant that Ms Price and Mr Cocking were immediately elected, with 2016 votes and 1430 respectively (these figures were revised from the initial primary vote count last Saturday).

After distribution of preferences Mr de Brenni was elected with 1106 votes. Jason Quin and Paull Alekna were excluded.

Mr Melky was then elected in number four position with 1028.

Vince Jesiman, John Paul Sirus, Donna Digby, John Adams, Donna Lemon, Jenni Lillis, Murray Stewart and Jodi Lennox were excluded, in this order.

Then Mr Paterson was elected with 1002 votes, followed by Ms Satour (987), Ms Banks (985) and Mr Auricht (909).

COMMENT by KIERAN FINNANE:

This looks to be a markedly different council make-up to the previous council’s, with conservatives no longer certain to win every controversial vote.

Ms Price and Mr de Brenni are strong conservative allies and close to Mayor Damien Ryan.

Mr Paterson is likely to support them on most but perhaps not all issues. His how-to-vote card was solidly conservative up to his number seven preference which went to Mr Cocking. (In contrast, Ms Price had Mr Cocking at 17, Mr de Brenni had him at 12).

Mr Melky has shown himself unpredictable in his voting pattern, sometimes voting with the conservatives, sometimes not. Notably he has consistently opposed fracking. He declined to allocate preferences on his how-to-vote, as a mark of his independence.

Mr Auricht, a motor sport enthusiast and recently retired public servant with close ties to Aboriginal people, including being a fluent Western Aranda speaker, is likely also to be more independent, rather than consistently in one camp or another.

Then there are the three greens, Mr Cocking, Ms Satour and Ms Banks. Note, none of them were Greens Party candidates, so they are not bound to one another formally.

This picture looks decidedly more interesting than the previous council, which, following the election of Crs de Brenni and Price in the October 2015 by-election, was overwhelmingly conservative.

It is also worth noting that the council now has two Aboriginal members, Ms Price and Ms Satour. This is not a first; the 2008 council also had two Aboriginal members, Sandy Taylor and John Rawnsley.

Meanwhile neither Cr Price nor Cr de Benni have responded to a question from the Alice Springs News Online about whether they would stand for Deputy Mayor.

Cr Price, given her huge vote, is clearly under an obligation to pull her weight for the ratepayers, while Cr de Brenni has made it clear he will be standing for Mayor next time.

Cr Price, in the previous council, followed Cr de Brenni’s lead on many occasions, yet she won three times the primary vote of Cr de Brenni.

The Deputy Mayor is elected by the councillors. A vote is taken each year but the same person could conceivably be re-elected each time.