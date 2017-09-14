Journalists as prostitutes

Russel Howcroft (Advertising agency PwC, at right): “You would definitely use local press, though. You’d probably use it in a public relations sense.”
Dee Madigan (Advertising agency Campaign Edge, at left): “Only to get good editorial. You put an ad in a local paper only if they give you good editorial.”
Howcroft: “That’s right.”
This is how, without an ounce of shame, members of the supposed creme de la creme of our advertising industry admitted to turning journalists into prostitutes.
And there was not a murmur of dissent from the other people on the panel of last night’s Gruen on ABC TV, Todd Sampson, Christina Aventi (Advertising agency BMF) and Presenter Wil Anderson (at right).
Honourable journalists consider themselves bound by the following principles of the Journalistic Code of Ethics: “They shall not allow their professional duties to be influenced by any consideration, gift or advantage offered and, where appropriate, shall disclose any such offer.
“They shall not allow advertising or commercial considerations to influence them in their professional duties.”
To exchange editorial for advertising corrupts the profession. That it is a widespread practice does not change this.
With the Turnbull Government is creating a $60m one-off fund for small media, it would be proper to have up front in the allocation criteria the weeding out of such corrupt conduct.
And this should apply to big media as well, beginning with some of the advertising spend by governments.
As we’ve printed under our masthead for the past quarter century: “The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.”
Despite all that threatens the free press at the moment, it remains the major bulwark in our society against abuses of power. Don’t let it be contaminated: the trash can or the delete button are great weapons against corrupt journalism.
Alice Springs News Online has invited Gruen to comment.
3 Comments (starting with the most recent)
@ “Laurence”: This piece is clearly labelled as “Comment” as are all our (very few) comment pieces.View Comment
@ Richard Bentley: To make the placement of advertising conditional upon a “good editorial” is corrupt – on the part of the accepting medium as well as the advertising client. There are no ifs nor buts.
To both of you: We will continue our impeccable journalistic standards, to your benefit and that of our tens of thousands of readers (for example, 21,884 in the 30 days to September 3).
Erwin Chlanda, Editor
And yet it seems that personal opinion colouring an article is perfectly OK.View Comment
This is possibly why I was told along time ago “reporters report news without bias and journalists write gossip” or is that too harsh.
Have you also asked “Media Watch” Erwin?View Comment
I think it is fair to discuss with an editor the newsworthiness of new technology when advertising a particular brand of that technology.
For example if a solar installation company was advertising with you and you wrote editorial around the benefits of installing solar, how much solar was installed, how much more could be accommodated or even quoting somebody who thought it was an error to install more solar.
That would not be endorsing the particular brand or installer.