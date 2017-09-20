Getting kids off the streets and onto a better path

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The government is funding a range of new after-hours activities in Alice Springs this October school holidays to keep kids off the street and provide opportunities to get their lives on a better path.

Six new activities are being run with up to nine more to be delivered over the December-January school holiday period, specifically targeting at-risk kids to provide them with life skills and support, whilst also keeping them engaged after-hours.

Our NGOs providing these services are the experts when it comes to understanding the service gaps and community needs. We are working with these groups to ensure we are funding the right activities at the right times, as what works in Darwin doesn’t necessarily work in Alice Springs.

Activities include song writing and recording, youth repatriation support, health relationship education and awareness, and sports activities, delivered on top of existing services offered by Congress, Alice Springs Town Council, and the Gap Youth & Community Centre.

Dale Wakefield (pictured)

Minister for Territory Families