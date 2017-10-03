NT cost of living $1700 a week

Sir – The ABS Household Expenditure Survey presented evidence of the costly reality of life in the Northern Territory.
Territorians are spending on average approximately $1700 per week on household and living costs.
Focus of government needs to be on growing the population and increasing competition.
Labor needs to encourage further private investment to put competitive downward pressure on prices.
Well -regulated on shore gas development will deliver thousands of jobs and grow our economy and create competition.
Certainty and a clear strategic plan which includes taking advantage of all of the Territory’s natural assets is the key for business confidence.
Airlines and fuel are considerable household costs that Government must continually work at, for the benefit of all Territorians.
Gary Higgins
Leader of the Opposition
Exactly Frank, The majority of people living in the NT are against fracking, it’s just too dangerous to play around with our underground water table, conventional, ok but NO fracking. You cant ever Un pollute the underground water we all rely on! Why don’t the CLP get it?View Comment
Fracking – Crazy idea – might wipe out Alice Springs – Tourism Growth via Budget Airlines is the CLEAN answerView Comment
CLP you are not listening to the people!View Comment
Supporting fracking is going to doom your party to perpetual irrelevance! When are you going to understand that?!
Your reference to the ABS statistic in a media release is a refreshing change … but how about putting out a media release that uses facts and figures that are actually honest about what fracking represents for the NT?
I would pre-empt your answer and say “bugger all” … but at least it would be good to know that there is some talent left within the CLP that can actually argue something coherenty in favour of fracking!
To all CLP operatives and members take heed: Voters of the NT are sick of BS media releases like this!
Every line (except the ABS statistic) of this media release simply says: “Dear NT voters. The CLP thinks you are simple minded idiots.”