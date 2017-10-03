NT cost of living $1700 a week

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The ABS Household Expenditure Survey presented evidence of the costly reality of life in the Northern Territory.

Territorians are spending on average approximately $1700 per week on household and living costs.

Focus of government needs to be on growing the population and increasing competition.

Labor needs to encourage further private investment to put competitive downward pressure on prices.

Well -regulated on shore gas development will deliver thousands of jobs and grow our economy and create competition.

Certainty and a clear strategic plan which includes taking advantage of all of the Territory’s natural assets is the key for business confidence.

Airlines and fuel are considerable household costs that Government must continually work at, for the benefit of all Territorians.

Gary Higgins

Leader of the Opposition