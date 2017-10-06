Rock climb mostly closed

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The Uluru (Ayers Rock) climb was closed for parts 229 days of the 273 days between January 1 and September 30 this year. That’s 84% of the days.

The reasons for the closures include wind, rain, storms or extreme temperatures, according to Parks Australia, the Federal instrumentality that manages the park. The climb is opened again when rangers deem it safe.

In January and February the climb was closed from 8am every day “due to heat” and longer on 52 of the 59 days in those two months.

A Parks spokeswoman says the climb is closed “for people’s safety” for the following reasons: If the temperature reaches 36 degrees or above; there is a greater than 20% chance of rain within three hours; there is a greater than 5% chance of thunderstorms within three hours; the estimated wind speed at the summit reaches 25 knots or above; more than 20% of the rock’s surface is wet after rain; cloud descends below the summit or for cultural reasons, for example, during a period of mourning.

During the height of the tourist season the climb was closed at some time during the following number of days: May – 20 days, June – 26, July – 10, August – 29.

The climb is now always closed at night, from about 5pm to 7am.