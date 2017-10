Police are calling for information on the whereabouts of 39-year-old Matthew Houldsworth (pictured).

HeĀ is described as a Caucasian man with olive complexion, medium to solid build, with brown eyes, sunken cheeks and dark brown scruffy hair. He often wears a cap.

Members of the public are warned not to approach him, but should contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, says a police spokesman.