Fewer police boots on the ground: Union.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The police annual report 2016-17 shows a clear deficiency in boots on the ground resources, echoing the on-going sentiment and concerns of the NT Police Association.

For year end 2016-17, the full time equivalent (FTE) count is reported at 1403.26, down from 1412.18 the previous year (2015-16).

Senior ranks of superintendent and above have increased by more than 20% FTE, to the clear detriment of resources on the beat.

The bottom line is, the amount of police servicing the Territory, as per latest figures, is going backwards.

Management is vital to the success of the Police Force but these figures are farcical.

Increasing management may be necessary at times, but should never come at the cost of frontline response capability, which is clearly happening in our police force.

We call on the Commissioner of Police to explain why this is the case.

Police officers rely on facts and these numbers do not lie.

Our police are struggling, working extreme amounts of overtime and being rostered to work at remote police stations alone, all resourced focused concerns that must be addressed as a priority.

Paul McCue (pictured)

NT Police Association President

[ED – We are seeking comment from the police.]