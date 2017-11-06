Outback Way to get more bitumen

The Australian Government is committing $100m for sealing and widening the Outback Way which crosses Australia between east and west.

Three of the 13 projects worth more than $41m are in the Northern Territory.

Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester says two projects worth $25.7m for a two-lane seal, drainage improvements and floodway upgrades along 36 kilometres of the Plenty Highway, and one project worth $15.9m for a two-lane seal along 24 kilometres of Tjukaruru Road.

Nicknamed The Shortcut the road is 2700km long and by 2020, 1500km will be sealed.

WA will seal 80km with $46.5m. NT will seal 60km with $52m. Queensland will seal and widen 69km with $26.4m.

Contributed.