Here we go again …

By ERWIN CHLANDA

“There is electrical activity,” says the media officer for the Power Water Corporation.

Except that activity wasn’t produced by her company, but it came from the sky – lightning.

It plunged the town into darkness, only days after a major black-out.

“Lightning hit a power line,” says the media officer. “It took out a feeder. Crews are out there fixing it.”

Power is being restored to the town, bit by bit.

Tonight’s council meeting had to be postponed. The photo of the municipal chambers without the lights on is by Cr Melky, from his office across the road – also in darkness.

But come 6:55pm (at left) and it was all over bar the shouting.