Guilty: unanimous jury verdict for Peace Pilgrim

By KIERAN FINNANE

Peace Pilgrim Paul Christie has been found guilty of being unlawfully in a prohibited area, the so-called Joint Defence Facility Pine Gap. He was tried under Commonwealth legislation, the 1952 Defence Special Undertakings (DSU) Act.

The jury took little more than half an hour to reach their unanimous verdict.

Mr Christie asked Justice Reeves to sentence him as soon as possible. He faces a maximum of seven years in gaol, although this punishment is likely reserved for more serious breaches of the law than his peaceful protest..

The court will hear submissions on sentencing from the Crown at 3pm.

Outside the court, Mr Christie said he had expected the guilty verdict – “of course” – and that this was a time to hold onto his integrity, courage and open heart – “that’s what I’m doing”.