Drug haul estimated at $850,000

A cannabis haul could have fetched up to $850,000 on the streets, says Detective Senior Constable Tim Healey after two men, aged 38 and 47, were charged with multiple drug offences.

“Following an ongoing investigation into the supply of cannabis in the community, police executed two search warrants at a residences in Gillen and in Connellan,” he said.

“More than 17 kilograms of cannabis was seized along with a small amount of methamphetamine.

“Police will alleged the pair were involved in syndicate that transported cannabis from South Australia to Alice Springs.”

They will appear in Alice Springs local court today.