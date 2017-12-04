Senator Nigel Scullion elected acting CLP president

The management committee of the Country Liberal Party has elected Senator Nigel Scullion as the party’s acting president following the retirement of Shane Stone, according to a media release by the party’s director, Brad Vermeer.

An election for the ongoing position of party president will be conducted amongst the broader party membership at its central council to be held in early April.

“Unlike Labor, we’re a grass roots organisation that allows our members to make the decision on the challenges facing our Party,” says Senator Scullion.

“In contrast, the faceless Labor powerbrokers of the Gunner Government are more interested in introducing a Land Tax on Territorians, which will take more money out of families back pockets and make life even harder for struggling small businesses.

“The CLP will fight to make sure Territorians are not be taxed to oblivion by Michael Gunner and his union puppet-masters.”