Hermannsburg historic precinct gets cash injection

Sir – The government will invest $600,000 in the Hermannsburg historic precinct to maximise tourism opportunities in the region.

The precinct is one of only five nationally listed heritage sites in the NT and is a cornerstone attraction for visitors to the West MacDonnell region, experiencing an increase in visitor numbers following the sealing of the final section of popular tourist drive, the Mereenie Inner Loop road.

The number of visits to the West MacDonnell Ranges has also grown, with almost 10,000 more visitors travelling to its key sites including Ormiston Gorge and Simpsons Gap when comparing the last two financial years (160,000 in 2016-17).

There are five key actions:-

• Develop a comprehensive accommodation plan for the Ntaria region.

• Restore the Hermannsburg Historic Precinct.

• Enhance governance and administration arrangements at the precinct.

• Assist small scale tourism ventures.

• Develop a local tourism and hospitality workforce.

The government is investing $500,000 in the 2018-19 budget to assist with the restoration of heritage buildings. In addition, $50,000 from the Department of Trade, Business and Innovation and $50,000 from the Department of Tourism and Culture has been committed this year, for emergency restoration works.

The Precinct is one of the few surviving relatively intact mid-to-late nineteenth century bush mission station complexes in Australia.

Lauren Moss