Santa’s big day: Hot and maybe wet

The Alice is heading for a possible record on Christmas Day – record temperature, that is.

The Bureau of Metereology is forecasting 42 degrees. The hottest recorded big day for Santa was in 1972 peaking at 42.5 degrees.

What’s more there is a 20% likelihood for showers and storms.

The wettest Christmas Day for Alice Springs was in 1987 when 18.4mm fell from 9am Christmas Day to 9am Boxing Day.

It has only rained on Christmas Day 14 times in the 75 years of records at Alice Springs airport.

PHOTO: It won’t be anything like this.