Santa’s big day: Hot and maybe wet

The Alice is heading for a possible record on Christmas Day – record temperature, that is.
The Bureau of Metereology is forecasting 42 degrees. The hottest recorded big day for Santa was in 1972 peaking at 42.5 degrees.
What’s more there is a 20% likelihood for showers and storms.
The wettest Christmas Day for Alice Springs was in 1987 when 18.4mm fell from 9am Christmas Day to 9am Boxing Day.
It has only rained on Christmas Day 14 times in the 75 years of records at Alice Springs airport.
PHOTO: It won’t be anything like this.
@ John Bell: I retrieved my copy of the Good News Bible (Catholic Study Edition), blew the dust of the top, and opened it to the very first story in the Book of Genesis, “The Story of Creation.”View Comment
Here I find the tale of how God created the universe and the world in six days; and with each day after He had created some aspect of the world as we know it, “God was pleased with what he saw.”
It was on the fourth day that God created the sun, moon and stars “to separate day from night and to show the time when days, years, and religious festivals begin; they will shine in the sky to give light to the earth – and it was done.”
So, according to the Catholic version of the Book of Genesis, it was on the fourth day of Creation we can take it that God made such events including solstices and equinoxes.
Yep, sure enough, at the end of the fourth day we’re told: “And God was pleased with what he saw.”
Seems to me it’s kind of hard to be critical of the pagans of long ago celebrating these perfectly natural occasions as religious festivals.
Incidentally, I stand to be corrected on my first comment, this year the actual solstice occurred at about 2am Australian Central Standard Time on December 22.
OK, so we have confirmation that the Bible approves the natural events like solstices because “God was pleased with what he saw.”
How about Christmas as Jesus Christ’s birthday? Well, from a recent posting “What history really tells us about the birth of Jesus” (google it) I obtain this quote: “Firstly, the actual birth day of Jesus was not December 25. The date we celebrate was adopted by the Christian church as the birthday of Christ in the fourth century. Prior to this period, different Christians celebrated Christmas on different dates.”
Oh dear, methinks the pagans have it. Ho! Ho! Ho! indeed.
@Alex Nelson. 21 December … Ssshhh … I wouldn’t broadcast this too loudly if I were you.View Comment
Today’s non-Christian Greenies are the throwbacks pre-Christian worshippers of Nature’s solstices.
At the moment, they are getting a freeby long weekend, a public holiday on 25 December, Christ’s Birthday, Christmas Day.
It might give Richard di Natale and his cohorts ideas. They might want to shift the public holiday from 25 December to their sacred day, 21 December, or they might get greedy and want both.
They might even want to make 21 December Australia Day – or should that be 21 June? Ho!Ho!Ho!
Today (December 21) just happens to be the summer solstice in the southern hemisphere, the longest day of the year.View Comment
This means we can all now look forward to blazing hot weather for the next two or three months – just what you all wanted to know, I’m sure!
Of course, the situation is the reverse in the northern hemisphere; and indeed the winter solstice is the actual original date and reason for celebration in pre-Christian times, before being replaced by Christmas Day.
So, merry solstice, everybody!