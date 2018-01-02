Lightning kills man at King’s Canyon

A 35-year-old man, a member of a family group of five Australian tourists, was killed by lightning strike on the King’s Canyon rim walk (pictured) yesterday, about 300 km south-west of Alice Springs.

Police Superintendent Pauline Vicary says the party was about one kilometre from the carpark when the bolt hit them.”

“Initial response teams included members from Parks and Wildlife and clinic staff from Kings Canyon. Police from Ntaria (Hermannsburg) arrived later in the evening.

“Conditions at the time were challenging with heavy rain and waterways experiencing flash flooding.

“The response teams reached the location late last night and their first priority was ensuring other members of the party were assessed and looked after,” says Superintendent Vicary.

“They were not injured by the lightning.

“Understandably, they were extremely distressed with the loss of a family member.”

Police can only confirm the party was from interstate and no further information can be released until extended family has been notified.

“Weather conditions in the area yesterday were as a result of ex Tropical Cyclone Hilda, with multiple storm fronts in the area.

“The responders have done an excellent job reaching the site and assisting survivors. I would also like to thank two other tourists in the area at the time who assisted the family,” Superintendent Vicary says.