Focus on the killing now, not 200 years ago

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Is the controversy surrounding Australia Day another encouraged distraction in the hope that no one will notice, far less object to, the very real erosion of our rights and liberties that has taken place under the guise of “fighting terrorism”?

If so it would be in good company: The whole LGBT thing, the Harvey Weinstein scandal (Hollywood moguls are root rats – who knew?), and maybe the next taxi off the block to be a recycling of the monarchy or republic debate.

Is someone pitting us against each other? Are we being distracted so no one will talk about things like habeas corpus, personal privacy, public trial by one’s peers, indefinite detention, going to war through executive fiat rather than through an act of Parliament – and the list goes on.

The two major political entities are equally complicit in foisting these distractions on us, and the minor entities seem willing to do and say anything to get in the headlines and hopefully gain another vote or two.

On Jan 26 we are being asked to don sack cloth and ashes for the killing of people two hundred years ago, but no one is talking about the killing of more people by an order of magnitude half a world away today, not yesterday.

No amount of focus on the loss of life and liberty perpetrated in years gone by justifies ignoring the losses of life and liberty going on right now, and in which Australia is fully complicit. Let’s turn our attention to what we can do to make a better world today and let an openly acknowledged part of our history be just that, history.

Hal Duell (pictured)

Alice Springs