$6.2m for Alice sporting infrastructure

Seven projects will be funded under a $6.2m government investment in community sporting infrastructure in Alice Springs.

Mayor Damien Ryan said the Alice Springs Town Council’s Sport Facility Advisory Committee consulted with sporting groups and associations to determine the priorities for Alice Springs.

The priorities include:- Resurface of the hockey pitch at Traeger Avenue

Evaporative cooler and fans at the Alice Springs Basketball Centre

Jim McConville oval change rooms and canteen facility

Ross Park change room and canteen

Flynn Drive oval facility rebuild, storage and canteen

Rhonda Diano oval upgrades to track and field amenities

Albrecht oval additional change room and storage. The consultation also identified other facilities that may benefit from upgrades which will be considered in future programming, according to a government media release.