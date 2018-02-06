Fracking failure: Now you see it, now you don’t

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The Frack Free Alliance is calling out the fracking inquiry, nearing its end, and the Territory Government and Origin Energy over a gas well malfunction in the NT’s Beetaloo Basin, the prime test ground for the controversial mining method.

The community group’s Naomi Hogan says at issue is a “well casing deformation”. It is still not clear what its possible consequences are, but well casings have been repeatedly described during the inquiry as the crucial part which keeps toxic chemicals forced underground away from the water table vital to the region’s survival.

Ms Hogan presents this time line:–

February 2017: Origin Energy presents a report to the NT Department of Primary Industries and Resources. This report clearly shows a well casing deformation (right).

April 2017: Origin provides the NT Fracking Inquiry with a diagram that does not refer to the well casing problem (below).

28 April 2017: Inquiry head Justice Rachel Pepper writes to Origin requesting more information.

25 May 2017: Origin writes back, referring to their February report to the department, showing well casing deformation.

December 2017: Judge Pepper releases the inquiry’s “draft final report” which contains the report omitting the well casing deformation, and which has the NT Government logo on the page showing a well diagram.

Says Ms Hogan: “Origin have mislead the inquiry with this cover up of a well casing deformation in their much celebrated Amungee frack well in the Beetaloo.

“What’s most disconcerting is the fact that the NT Government and the fracking inquiry both had versions of the diagram clearly showing the casing deformation, and yet used the version that covered up the casing deformation in the NT Fracking Inquiry draft Final Report.”

We have asked the government: What are the possible consequences of the deformation with respect to safety, ill health, pollution and contamination?

Has the government sought to mislead the inquiry?

We will report any replies received.

UPDATE 5:15pm

The Department of Primary Industry and Resources (DPIR) provided a statement that it has not mislead the fracking inquiry.

“The department was notified of the casing deformation in daily completion reports on 2/3 September 2016 following hydraulic fracturing stage number seven and in the Discovery evaluation report and well completion report which were shared with the inquiry panel by the company and by the Department.

“The Department has fully cooperated with the Inquiry.”