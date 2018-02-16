$12m for new mountain biking tracks, camps

The NT Government will spend $12m to open up new adventure cycling tracks in the Red Centre.

Minister for Tourism and Culture, Lauren Moss, says in a media release the funding will create a new tourism asset called Red Centre Adventure Ride, to be developed “in close consultation with traditional owners and key stakeholders”.

It is scheduled for completion in two years’ time “to compete with other iconic mountain bike trails nationally and internationally.

“It will be more than 200 kilometres of pure outback adventure and build Central Australia’s global reputation for mountain-biking,” she says, linking the Alice Springs Desert Park to Glen Helen in the West MacDonnell National Park, “creating a unique trail adventure for riders of all skill levels.

“Breathtaking natural features and sites will be linked with “cultural values and stories [and] opportunities for traditional owners to share their knowledge. “New purpose-built campgrounds will also be created to give riders the chance to sleep under the outback stars in the iconic West MacDonnell Ranges.” The project will complement the popular Alice Springs mountain bike track network which is due for further expansion this year, with new trail work on the west side of Alice Springs connecting up to existing trails in the Alice Springs Telegraph Station Reserve.

Along with marketing and tourism infrastructure, the third major part of the $103m “Turbocharging Tourism” stimulus package will see almost $21 million over two-years invested to improve existing festivals, events and experiences to make them more memorable for visitors and locals.

Along with marketing and tourism infrastructure, the third major part of the Turbocharging Tourism stimulus package will see almost $21 million over two-years invested to improve existing festivals, events and experiences to make them more memorable for visitors and local.