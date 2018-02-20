Too hot? Try laying bricks.

By ERWIN CHLANDA

If you’re beginning to find the heat unbearable, maybe working as a brickie could bring you relief.

“It’s good. Wouldn’t have it any other way,” says Curtis Brown (front in the photo) who is laying 16 kg concrete blocks building a house on Schaber Road.

The team was working in 43 degrees yesterday – that was shade temperature, of course. Add another five for being out in the full sun.

“It’s all right,” says Mr Brown. “I’m from Vic originally, it takes a bit of getting used to when you first come up.”

“It’s easy,” chimes in Adrian Glover (rear), as the mercury today heads for 40 degrees.

“At least we don’t have the humidity. It’s just a dry heat. We’ve done a lot of work in Katherine. That’s bad.”

Mr Glover says each of the team of four aims to lay 200 to 250 blocks a day.

“Should get in about 700 in today, I reckon. We’re lifting about three or four tonnes a day each.”

He has a point about humidity. Yesterday it was 15%, says the met bureau.

Reliative humidity is measured by the amount of moisture in the air, with 100% reached when the air can’t take any more.

Today’s forecast is 20% to 25%. Tomorrow and Thursday will be 41 degrees with 15% to 20%.

Friday will be 40 and Saturday 39, each with 20% to 25% humidity.

There will be some relief on Sun with 35 degrees the maximum.