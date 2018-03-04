A good spot for the art gallery?

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The parents of local resident James Christian arrived yesterday from Sydney to visit their son and for a trip today to TiTree to see friends.

They hired a car and parked it where some locals want the National Indigenous Art Gallery to be located, at Anzac Oval, using the well-lit car park, says Mr Christian.

This morning they found the vehicle heavily vandalised, inside and out, including the rear vision display and sound unit and other instruments on the dashboard.

There was nothing to steal, says Mr Christian: “There wasn’t even a five cent coin in there.”

He says for him it’s the second time this year to become the victim of vandals: In January, while he was asleep in his home, they broke in, found his car keys, stole his car and used it to ram-raid the Turf Club premises to steal alcohol.

“We have robbed people of their understanding of responsibility,” says Mr Christian.