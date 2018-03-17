‘Bring back school based constables’

Sir – In the early 1980s the NT introduced a school based constable program which was so highly regarded within Australia and overseas, it was replicated throughout Australia and adopted overseas, notably in New Zealand.

The entire concept revolved around proactive policing, rather than the financially and socially expensive traditional model of punitive policing.

A school based drug use prevention program was taught by police officers, along with other programs such as Stranger Danger, Safety House, Neighbourhood Watch and School Watch which remain very relevant to our children today.

Sadly, successive NT governments have allowed this school based constable program to diminish to the point where we see a reversal in the fantastic outcomes it was achieving. We are experiencing escalating bad behaviour in our schools and in our communities.

I am pleased that Minister for Education Eva Lawler, as well as CEO Department of Education, Vicki Baylis, both support our request for the program to be fully reinstated.

Police resourcing sits with Chief Minister and Minister for Police Michael Gunner. We requested a meeting in September 2017. This has now been confirmed for April 12.

The Royal Commission in to the Detention of Youth specifically notes that a “specialist highly trained youth division similar to New Zealand Police Youth Aid be established ” and that the “position of Aboriginal Community Police Officers be expanded and include the position of Youth Diversion Officers”.

An ounce of prevention, is worth a pound of cure.

We represent 19,000 NT families, their 34,000 children and our 154 government schools which support them.

Tabby Fudge (pictured)

President, of the NT Council of Government School Organisations (NT COGSO)