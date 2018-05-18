Ilerngere unte apetyeme? 

It means ‘When are you coming?’ in Mparntwe’s first language, Arrernte.

And the place to go is the Apmere angkentye-kenhe (Place for language) in the Yellow House behind Flynn Church over the next two months (pictured above at last night’s program launch).

It’s where you’ll have a chance to mix with Arrernte people, the best way to start learning their language.

And there are resources there to help, like the ‘No shame’ practice booth.

The invitation to the general community this year, building on last year’s list of 50 words, is to learn 30 phrases. See how well you’re going in the 30 phrase challenge next Wednesday (12.30-1.15pm).

If you want to practise in your own time, go here.

The emphasis of the program this year is on strengthening language transfer to the next generations, with night classes being offered specifically to Arrernte people.

Photos from the launch show the Tinkerbee Dancers, men and women, welcoming the crowd after the smoking ceremony and barbecue.

The Yellow House is open to the public over this next month to 15 June from 10am Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, closing respectively 1pm, 2pm, 3pm. A new program will be launched for the second month of activities.

– Kieran Finnane