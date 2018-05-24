A day in the life of a cop in Alice

These are unedited media releases from the Alice Springs police today.

Thursday, 24 May 2018

Suspicious death – Alice Springs

Alice Springs Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man overnight.

Police were called to a unit in Larapinta just before 10pm and found a man with fatal injuries.

A 39-year-old woman is currently assisting police with their enquiries, however Police are calling for any witnesses in the area to contact them.

“At this stage we are still in the initial stages of an investigation, however anyone who may have heard or see anything prior to this incident in the area is urged to contact Police,” said Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Leith Phillips.

There are no further details available at this stage.

Operation Dawson arrests – Alice Springs

Officers from Operation Dawson have arrested another four offenders in relation to property offences committed across Alice Springs.

A 15-year-old was arrested in relation to the criminal damage of multiple vehicles in Alice Springs on Thursday May 17. He has been charged with 32 counts of Damage to Property, eight counts of Stealing and one count of Trespass.

The youth was refused bail and is scheduled to appear before court today.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man wanted in relation to a number of unlawful entries across Alice Springs.

It is alleged the man unlawfully entered buildings on Nelson Terrace and Wilkinson Street on March 13 and 14 where a number of sets of car keys and a vehicle was stolen.

It is further alleged the man unlawfully entered a residence on Woolla Court on May 15 and stole a packet of lollies.

The man was arrested after multiple foot pursuits by Police across East Side yesterday.

He will appear before court today on the following charges:

2 x Unlawful entry – Dwelling

1 x Unlawful entry – Building

2 x Damage to Property

2 x Stealing

2 x Aggravated unlawful use of a motor vehicle

1 x Drive in Manner Dangerous Police Pursuit

A 17-year-old youth was arrested and charged in relation to an attempted unlawful entry and an unlawful entry of a building in Alice Springs earlier this month.

It is alleged on Monday May 14 the male and two co-offenders attempted to unlawfully enter a building in Larapinta using a weapon. A significant amount of damaged was caused to the building, however it was unable to be entered so the trio unlawfully entered a business nearby.

The youth has been refused Police Bail and is scheduled to appear before the Alice Springs Youth Justice Court on Friday May 25 charged with:

1 x Attempted Unlawful Entry – Building

1 x Unlawful Entry – Building

2 x Damage Property

2 X Stealing

1 x Armed with Offensive Weapon at night

A 19-year-old man was arrested in relation to unlawful entry of a residence in Raggatt Street on Tuesday.

It is alleged sometime between 6:30pm and 9:30pm the man unlawfully entered a residence and stole a number of valuable items.

Around midnight Police arrested the man who was found to have the stolen items still in his possession.

The man has been charged in relation to this incident and two other unlawful entries in the Sadadeen area on May 10 and will appear before court on the following charges:

1 x Unlawful entry – Dwelling

1 x Unlawful entry – Building

1 x Attempted Unlawful entry

2 x Stealing

2 x Damage to property

1 x Breach of Bail

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Leith Phillips said the arrests were evidence of good work done by both the Alice Springs general duty members and the Strikeforce Winx property crime team.

“Every day we have a dedicated team working to investigate, locate and put offenders before the court in relation to offences committed,” said Det/A/Snr/Sgt Phillips.

“These arrests are just another great example of our committed members working for the community.”

When will it ever end?