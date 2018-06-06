First electric car in the Finke

The first all-electric car ever to compete in the Finke is an Acciona (pictured), 100% “eco powered” and built by Spanish civil works and renewable energy firm of the same name.

Its promoters say in a media release it made history in 2017, becoming the first zero emissions car to compete in the famed Dakar rally.

It will be driven by an all-female crew, Andrea Peterhansel and Emma Clair.

Peterhansel, a 10-time Dakar Rally starter and wife of 13-time Dakar winner Stephane, arrived in Alice Springs today with co-pilot and FIM Bajas TT world champion, Clair.

The roll-call of Dakar racers continues in Alice with 2016 champion and five-time Finke King of the Desert Toby Price gearing up for a double campaign at this year’s race, competing in both bike and car events.



Price first attempted both car and bike races at Finke in 2016 and came agonisingly close to claiming the double, winning on his bike but finishing runner-up in the cars.

Sidelined from competing on his bike last year due to injury, Price makes a celebrated return to the Finke.

Yamaha’s Beau Ralston is a late withdrawal for the bikes at this year, sustaining a broken leg in the lead up to the event. This is the second year in a row injury has hampered Ralston’s Finke campaign.

Out to defend the four-wheel title is last year’s winning father-son duo Shannon and Ian Rentsch from Victoria, flying the flag again for Jimco Aussie Special in their Nissan 3500cc.

Shannon Rentsch is out to achieve a record of his own and eclipse Australian offroad legend Mark Burrows’ record five wins, after equalling this achievement last year.



As the world descends on Alice for the Finke, visitors and competitors alike will be welcomed tomorrow night at the inaugural Finke Street Party & Night Markets.



The Markets – a new, free and public function – will see Australia’s most successful freestyle moto x team Showtime FMX performing tricks.

The Tatts Finke Desert Race program will start on Saturday.