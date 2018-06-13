Sir – Frack-free NT rejects the Chief Minister’s claim that its new onshore gas reference group can deliver “a safe and reliable fracking industry”.

The science and lived experiences of communities demonstrate that unacceptable fracking risks persist despite regulation and good intentions.

The reference committee is a cynical attempt by the Gunner Government to drag community organisations and stakeholder groups with strongly held concerns about fracking into implementing the government’s disastrous policy decision to frack the Territory.

What the science tells us is that you can make fracking better – but you can’t do it well.

Adopting checks and balances on this high-risk industry does not explain or excuse the irresponsible decision by the Gunner Government to approve fracking in the first place.

While the reference group will include some important voices at the table, the pro-fracking bias of many of its appointees make it clear the Gunner Government has no genuine interest in acting on the risks that stakeholders in the environment, tourism, pastoral and farming sectors have identified.

We will continue to stand with Territory landholders and communities to prevent the imposition of fracking gasfields across our regions and work towards a permanent Territory-wide ban.

Lauren Mellor (pictured)

Frack-free NT