Woman killed on Sadadeen Road

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Alice Springs yesterday evening.

It is alleged she was walking on Sadadeen Road attempting to wave down passing vehicles when she was struck by a car around 6:40pm.

The driver stopped and administered CPR until emergency services arrived, but the woman died.

The 52-year-old male driver was arrested, charged and bailed on the offence of drive with a mid-range alcohol level.

Members of the Major Crash Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The death takes the Territory road toll to 28 compared to 13 for the same period last year.

– Police media release