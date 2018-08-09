Tennant Hotel cops 48 hour licence suspension

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – I exercised my powers under Section 48B of the Liquor Act and suspended a licensed premises in Tennant Creek from trade for 48 hours.

It is alleged that over the past 21 days there have been 11 separate incidents which required a police response at, or in the immediate vicinity of the licensed premises known as the Tennant Creek Hotel.

This has included drunk persons, general disturbances, disorderly behaviour and an assault against a police officer in the execution of their duty.

Additionally, it is alleged that on June 28 police attended the premises for the purpose of observing patronage and trade practices. As a result of this attendance a heavily intoxicated male was located consuming alcohol on premises. Staff were alerted to this occurrence by police.

Furthermore, in the past 21 days there have been 14 referrals identifying the Tennant Creek Hotel as being the place of consumption for the last alcoholic drink prior to an individual committing an offence.

I have considered the information provided to me including the nature of the incidents and the information which identifies the correlation between alcohol consumption and offending.

This is sufficient in my view that further offences are likely, which would pose a threat to public safety, should alcohol service remain available.

Also, the Katherine Hotel was issued with a warning notice in relation to section 48B of the Liquor Act. Police will continue to engage with that venue to ensure compliance with the Act.

The Commissioner of Police may suspend a licence for not more than 48 hours if any of the following occurs, or is likely to occur, at or near the licensed premises: An emergency or natural disaster; riotous conduct; a breach of the peace or threat to public safety.

The Commissioner must give written notice of the suspension to the licensee, the minister, the chairperson of the Liquor Commission and give the reasons for the suspension.

Reece Kershaw APM (pictured)

Northern Territory Commissioner of Police