Yirara College silent on report of student hurt in big brawl

By ERWIN CHLANDA

All in fighting between Central Australian and Top End Aboriginal students broke out yesterday at Yirara College in Alice Springs, according to a source not wishing to be named.

The college has not responded to requests for information.

The source says staff were unable to contain the violence.

“One student was hospitalised with head injuries after being repeatedly kicked. The college was in lockdown and many students were sent home,” says the source.

Pollice say they received a report of a large disturbance around 4pm yesterday.

“It’s alleged a 15-year-old girl was assaulted, however the victim declined to make a statement. There were no arrests.”