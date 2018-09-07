Gallery expert: Anzac site cannot work

By KIERAN FINNANE

Inconspicuous in the Desert Mob opening crowd was Michael Lynch (left), member of the original steering committee for the National Aboriginal Art Gallery.

He remains hopeful, even optimistic about its realisation even as he expresses incredible frustration about the way the committee and its report have been dealt with by the NT Government.

“It’s as bad as anything I‘ve ever had to deal with,” said Mr Lynch, describing himself as “old, ugly and experienced”, a veteran of 40 years in arts administration, chief executive in leading institutions, most recently the West Kowloon Cultural District in Hong Kong and previously the South Bank Centre in London, and director of the Sydney Opera House among others.

He said he has not heard once from the government since doing the work “they asked us to do”. They seem to have “dropped us into an oblivion bin”, while going ahead with the project “completely disregarding the two most important recommendations we made”: these were that the project be “Aboriginal led” and that it be “on a site recognising the importance and distinctiveness of the project.” The committee’s “unanimous judgement” was that that site was the Desert Park.

With the government looking set to push forward with its preferred location at the Anzac Hill precinct, I asked Mr Lynch whether he thinks it can be made to work.

“Absolutely not in my view. To make a national institution in this town, you need to take advantage of the fact that you are in the remotest the part of Australia. The idea that you can whack a museum in the middle of existing facilities to satisfy a half-arsed notion that the Chief Minister has that this will solve all the social problems of Alice Springs is naive and politically immature.

“You only have to look at MONA in Hobart, but you could look at lots of other examples, having a space that is distinctive, reflective of country is fundamentally a principle that has to underpin this institution.

“Plus, galleries and flood plains often don’t go well together!

“The Anzac site in my considered view is totally inappropriate.”

MORE FROM THIS INTERVIEW LATER.