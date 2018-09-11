Anzac Precinct: govt declines to play ball, confusion reigns

By ERWIN CHLANDA

“The Alice Springs Town Council passed a motion last night in support of the National Aboriginal Art Gallery, but it is unclear what council’s position is regarding the Anzac Hill Precinct site.”



This is in a statement released by Ministers Lauren Moss and Dale Wakefield (pictured) a short while ago, referring to the government’s “consultation process” aka “engagement” with portions of the local community.

The ministers say the government has “the community mandate” to build the gallery in the Anzac Oval precinct.

“It will never be possible to get a consensus view on where this project should be located but at some point, the community’s elected representatives need to show leadership and get on with it,” they say.

“We intend to continue with this project – and we have said all along that we want to do this in conjunction with council, with stakeholders and with the community.

“But we need to make a call on the site and move onto the next phase of the project.”