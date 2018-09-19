Police want parents to stop youth crime

Police in Alice Springs are calling on parents, guardians and families to be responsible and know where their children are following an increase in youth disturbances and antisocial behaviour in the CBD.

According to a media release police responded to several reports of young people causing disturbances across the town centre, along with a number of unlawful entries last night.

Acting Commander Bradley Currie says in the release that an increasing number of youths of all ages were loitering around the CBD after dark.

“NT Police are working closely with other government and non-government agencies through a sustained multi-agency approach to prevent youth crime and antisocial behaviour.

“Officers are also labouring tirelessly to identify, prosecute or divert those responsible for crimes committed, however members are disappointed by an apparent lack of parental supervision,”

“We’re calling on businesses to enforce the ‘No School, No Service’ campaign before and after the holidays, to encourage children to engage with education and remain on campus where they should be throughout the day.

“I encourage members of the community to report youth disturbances and suspicious behaviour to police.”

UPDATE 1pm

The police force’s public calls for parents to “step up to stop youth crime” are a clear message that the lawlessness in our community continues, according to a statement from the Leader of the Opposition, Gary Higgins.

“We have continually called for parents and carers to take responsibility, and be part of the solution in stemming youth crime and bad behaviour,” he said.

“Police and their fellow frontline workers undertake a difficult and dangerous job to keep the rest of us, and our property safe.

“This latest public call for parental responsibility from police reinforces the importance of all government services, including Territory Families, working together to identify why these youth are on the streets, and to intervene when necessary.

“The Opposition has consistently maintained that parents and carers need to take responsibility and be held to account when kids commit crimes or take part in anti-social behaviour.

“I thank the Territory Police Force for reinforcing this important and obvious message,” said Mr Higgins.