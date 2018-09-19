Police want parents to stop youth crime

Police in Alice Springs are calling on parents, guardians and families to be responsible and know where their children are following an increase in youth disturbances and antisocial behaviour in the CBD.
According to a media release police responded to several reports of young people causing disturbances across the town centre, along with a number of unlawful entries last night.
Acting Commander Bradley Currie says in the release that an increasing number of youths of all ages were loitering around the CBD after dark.
“NT Police are working closely with other government and non-government agencies through a sustained multi-agency approach to prevent youth crime and antisocial behaviour.
“Officers are also labouring tirelessly to identify, prosecute or divert those responsible for crimes committed, however members are disappointed by an apparent lack of parental supervision,”
“We’re calling on businesses to enforce the ‘No School, No Service’ campaign before and after the holidays, to encourage children to engage with education and remain on campus where they should be throughout the day.
“I encourage members of the community to report youth disturbances and suspicious behaviour to police.”
UPDATE 1pm
The police force’s public calls for parents to “step up to stop youth crime” are a clear message that the lawlessness in our community continues, according to a statement from the Leader of the Opposition, Gary Higgins.
“We have continually called for parents and carers to take responsibility, and be part of the solution in stemming youth crime and bad behaviour,” he said.
“Police and their fellow frontline workers undertake a difficult and dangerous job to keep the rest of us, and our property safe.
“This latest public call for parental responsibility from police reinforces the importance of all government services, including Territory Families, working together to identify why these youth are on the streets, and to intervene when necessary.
“The Opposition has consistently maintained that parents and carers need to take responsibility and be held to account when kids commit crimes or take part in anti-social behaviour.
“I thank the Territory Police Force for reinforcing this important and obvious message,” said Mr Higgins.
3 Comments (starting with the most recent)
Back in 1999 the police set up a mobile police unit in the Mall.View Comment
They patrolled the Mall throughout the night and any potential problems were nipped in the bud.
Locals and visitors could wander the Mall and enjoy the restaurants and cafes and felt safe in doing so.
Whilst it might be noble to call on parents, guardians and families to help stem the problem, it should be fairly obvious to everyone, that such parents, guardians or families may be the same ones who also require some degree of supervision or assistance in managing their own lives.
“We have continually called for parents and carers to take responsibility” – and given the constant increasing youth crime rates in Alice CLEARLY THAT ISN’T WORKING.View Comment
These kids can’t go home due to domestic violence and alcoholism, so of course they wonder the streets with their friends.
They cause trouble becaue they’re bored. They break into houses and cars in search of money and food because they’re not getting enough at home.
If the government gave as much thought, attention, and money to a 24 hour youth centre instead of the damn art gallery that no one can agree on, we might actually improve things in Alice. Because it’s only going to get much, much worse come summer.
Why is it acceptable for the parents of these youths to allow them in the CBD after dark?View Comment
I wonder if I let my children loose in the CBD if there would be consequences?
Why are they not returned to their parents and financial assistance adjusted according to the parental involvement with their own child?
What is wrong with the NT Government and judicial system that continues to allow this behavior?
If it is not safe for these children to return home, why are they left in those environments?
Do they not realize the dysfunctional adults these children are going to become if the judicial system and NT Government continue to sit on their hands?
How about some Federal Government involvement – or is Gunner too proud to admit there is a large proportion of Indigenous youths in the NT that is totally out of control and he is way under-qualified to deal with it?