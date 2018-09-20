Remains of missing man found near Yambah

The remains of a man who was reported missing from a cattle station north of Alice Springs last year have been found, according to police.

Denny Jones, aged 48, was reported missing from Burt Creek Outstation on June 18, 2017.

It appears he suffered a mental health episode before running into bushland.

An extensive land and air search of the area was conducted by police, which failed to locate him.

Just before 3pm on Monday police received a report of human remains being located three kilometres from the Yambah Station homestead.

Forensic officers have confirmed the human remains are those of Mr Jones.