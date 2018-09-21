Student boarding funding restored – for now

Sir – St Philip’s College Principal, Roger Herbert, yesterday met with Minister for Education Selena Uibo (pictured) and the Department of Education CEO Vicki Baylis to discuss the reduction in the Supplementary Boarding Fund which placed boarding at St Philip’s College in a difficult financial position.
It was agreed that the funding for St Philip’s College boarding would be restored to its original levels for the next two years. During this time both parties will continue discussions about this important topic.
This agreement will allow St Philip’s College to continue to offer boarding so that any student in Central Australia, the NT and other rural and remote regions of the country has access to a quality education.
This was the vision and intention of College Founder, Rev Dr Fred McKay and is what the college has been doing successfully for the past 53 years.
The Territory government will also continue to fund the Isolated Students Education Allowance, NT Student Travel Scheme and the NT Mid Term Travel Scheme.
Over the next two years greater clarity will be gained on the Federal government’s national funding arrangement for all schools in Australia and the report by the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet on Indigenous boarding funding should be finalised and delivered.
In these changing and challenging times due to funding uncertainty in education, I would once again like to thank the minister for her government’s commitment to education for all rural and remote children in Central Australia and the NT and for boarding students in particular.
Jill Jansons
Director of Marketing and Community Relations, St Philip’s College
Isn’t that something? A minister of the NT Government has listened to concerns about a government decision, and reversed it in a day.View Comment
Little aggravation, and great relief for many, I should think.
Minister Selena Uibo has set a fine example – now, if only certain others of her colleagues would take notice of public concern about the NT Government’s poor decision-making over the location of the proposed National Aboriginal Art Gallery…