Alcohol floor price may breach Australian Constitution

The grey nomad trade in wine casks “will go completely” as a result of the alcohol floor price introduced in the NT last week, according to Winemakers Federation of Australia CE Tony Battaglene.
He says although the cost shift appears to possibly breach the Australian Constitution, his organisation will support the NT Government because of its “special problems” around alcohol.
“We are supporting the NT government in developing good methodology to assess its effectiveness,” says Mr Battaglene.
“We would hate to see other states bringing in a measure that is not only illegal but doesn’t work.”
He says two litre casks, popular with travelling seniors, a mainstay of the tourism industry in The Centre, will go up from $16 to $28.
Enquiries in Port Augusta by the Alice Springs News Online reveal that four-litre casks are available for $18. They would cost $62 in the Territory at the now mandated price of $1.30 per standard drink.
This is a more than three-fold increase.
Four litres wine casks are advertised online for a little as $9 each – one-seventh of what they would cost in the NT.
Section 92 of the Australian Constitution, under the heading “Trade within the Commonwealth to be free” says: “Trade, commerce, and intercourse among the States, whether by means of internal carriage or ocean navigation, shall be absolutely free.”
Mr Battaglene, although being aware that the floor price may be “problematic” under the Constitution, says at this time the Federation is taking no legal action.
He says mail-order suppliers are now required by the NT Government to obtain a permit and to adhere to the new floor price.
“They claim to have the ability of controlling and enforcing the regulation, although it is not clear how,” says Mr Battaglene.
We are seeking comment from Chief Minister Michael Gunner.
Reading Evelyne’s and James’s comments reminds me of a high school teacher I knew who used to say: “It’s easier to criticise ideas than to come up with one of your own,” or words to that effect.View Comment
Come on, guys. Tell us how you would solve the problem.
I agree Evelyne, it seems every time the government come up with a plan to “help” The Alice it falls flat with no result.View Comment
What they don’t understand is when people are addicted to a substance they will find a way to get it.
Increasing the price won’t stop problem drinkers it will just mean more crime to make up the difference in their cost.
No more cheap wine for cooking, therefore bye bye to a lot of good recipes!View Comment
Why the early harvest wine is not exempt from the mandated price of $1.30 per standard drink as it has less alcohol?
Can we still buy Christmas gourmet wine hamper online? Would online shops will have to advertise two prices: one for Australia, one for NT? This will not be good advertising for NT.
Oversea Amazon online has abandoned us because of the Australian demands: I cannot any longer buy French books, DVD music as there is no supplier in Australia.
Australia the land of the free? This is a joke.
The port yellow label disappeared of the shelves. This was supposed to fix the drinking problems.View Comment
Flagons followed. More drinking problems.
Intervention followed with the basic card: More drinking problems.
Restrictions and regulations with supply hours: More drinking problems.
Not so long ago, Aborigines could not drink alcohol. Soon nobody will be able to do so.
I have a question: If Alice is a restricted area could interstate travelers can have their vehicles taken by the police if they carry alcohol?
Would signs be erected on the Stuart highway to give warning?