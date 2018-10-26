Cattle stations need plan for after the drought

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The NT Cattlemen’s Association will argue for a proactive drought strategy at the Prime Minister’s national drought summit in Canberra today.

NTCA members manage 9% of the Australian landmass or 700,000 square km or 70 million hectares of the NT’s 1.4 million square kilometres. The industry generates more the $700m in production annually.

We have been a key player on the national arena in the positive advocacy for good drought policy for over 30 years.

We want to see a proactive drought policy focused on tax and income management, infrastructure development and genuine preparedness.

We must be ahead of the game and it might be time to broaden the term drought to include “exceptional circumstances” like bushfires.

Central Australia is prone to drought and a policy response has to take into account the NT’s needs.

There has to be a plan post drought which allows pastoralists the opportunity to restock their properties.

We destock during drought and then we have to restock our breeders to recover. A government plan to help this is essential.

Chris Nott