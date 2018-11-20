Gallery reference group co-chairpersons announced

Franchesca Cubillo (at right), senior curator of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art at the National Gallery of Australia, and Dr Gerard Vaughan AM (at left), former director of the National Gallery of Australia, have been announced as co-chairpersons for the reference group of the National Aboriginal Art Gallery planned for Alice Springs.

Minister for Tourism and Culture, Lauren Moss, made the announcement yesterday in a media release.

She did not disclose any progress with the acquisition from the Town Council of the Anzac Oval.

Ms Moss held no press conference were journalists could ask questions, but she provided “quotes” from Ms Cubillo as saying: “Tens of thousands of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists have been creating and sharing hundreds of thousands works of art, based on the rich, complex and ancient Dreamings of Country and Ancestors with the broader community since first contact with Europeans in the 1600s.

“These remarkable works of art sit within collections that are spread across the nation and the globe, and yet there has not been a dedicated National Gallery within Australia whose sole purpose is to celebrate, showcase and exhibited the amazing art of Australia’s First Peoples.”

Ms Cubillo is quoted as acknowledging “those Aboriginal activists, leaders and ambassadors that have gone before in preparing the groundwork for this moment in time” and promised that “their Vision, Legacy and Stories” would not be forgotten.

And the gallery will have “Indigenous governance and agency at the core of its organizational structure, ensuring for the first time in history a dedicated Indigenous Gallery conceptually built according to Indigenous cultural principles, values and philosophies.

“Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people will be at the forefront of this project, guiding, advising and facilitating this history changing moment,” Ms Cubillo is quoted as saying.

Dr Vaughan is quoted on where the content for the gallery’s exhibitions would come from: “One of the great benefits of this initiative will be the ability to draw loans from our country’s greatest existing collections of Indigenous art, ranging from the National Gallery of Australia and National Museum of Australia in Canberra to the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory in Darwin, to state galleries and museums and even private collections across the nation and world.”