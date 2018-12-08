Police dog assaulted

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man and charged him with a number of offences, including assaulting a police dog.

Police say in a media release that they attempted to locate the man in a remote community near Alice Springs to arrest him for offences committed in November and December. These offences include the alleged assault of a woman.

The man attempted to flee, ignoring the directive to stop issued by the police officers.

Police Dog Loki was deployed to apprehend the man who, upon apprehension, struck Loki several times to the face.

“Loki was able to regain control and successfully resolve the situation without further escalation,” says the release.

“The male was taken into custody.”

As a result of the assault, Loki sustained minor abrasions and swelling to his face, but was otherwise uninjured.